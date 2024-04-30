L’Occitane Chairman Launches Buyout at €6 Billion Valuation
Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L’Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private in a move that could end its 14-year run on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
