India’s logistics companies boost storage, delivery ahead of festive demand
Madhurima Nandy 4 min read 28 Aug 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Summary
Fast-moving consumer goods companies as well as e-commerce and quick commerce platforms are expected to corner a bulk of the festive season demand, both in metros and beyond.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Warehousing and logistics companies in India are rushing to bolster their storage, transport and last-mile delivery capacities, as the upcoming festival season is expected to spark an online shopping frenzy across the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story