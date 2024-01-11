Lohri 2024: Date, significance, celebrations; here's all you need to know

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated largely among Sikhs and Hindus across India, especially in the North Indian states. The festival heralds the start of harvest season and the ripening of winter crops.

When is Lohri in 2024?

There has been confusion on the date of Lohri as to when the festival will be celebrated this year i.e. either on 13 or 14 January. The festival is celebrated one day before Makara Sankranti. As per Drik Panchang, this year, Lohri will be celebrated on Sunday i.e. on 14 January 2024 and Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January 2024.

Significance: of Lohri

Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, is a time to pray to the God of Fire and ask for blessings for the family and loved ones. The festival heralds the start of harvest season and the ripening of winter crops. The festival also celebrated the arrival of warmer winters as after Lohri, the days get longer and the nights get shorter.

Lohri celebrations:

Bonfire made of wood and cow dung is lit outside homes and residential complexes. People offer prayer and perform Parikrama around the bonfire. They also offer gajak, til, gur, peanuts as part of puja rituals. In many places, the festival is celebrated by performing giddha, Punjab's popular folk dance form while some also perform Bhangra and dance to dhol beats.

Meanwhile, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated a day after Lohri. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti tithi will be 2:45 am on January 15. The Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will last from 7:15 am to 8:07 pm spanning 10 hours 31 minutes and Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will begin at 7:15 am and will conclude at 9:00 am spanning 1 hour 45 minutes.

