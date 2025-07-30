Lok Sabha approves extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another 6 months, MoS Home says ‘peace returning’

The Lok Sabha has passed a resolution for the extension of the President's Rule in Manipur by another six months on Wednesday, July 30. MoS Home Nityanand Rai said peace was returning to Manipur and there has been only one casualty in the past four months.

"What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality. There have been no casualties in the last four months," he said.

The minister said it was important to have President's Rule in Manipur to ensure peace is established.

“I want to say that there is peace prevailing there...the law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace,” he said.

Nityanand Rai had moved the statutory resolution for discussion in Lok Sabha. He dismissed Congress MP Anto Antony’s claim that the Manipur conflict was a religious clash.

“The violence in Manipur was ethnic. It was not a conflict between two religions,” the minister said.

Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2. The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.

Om Birla had said, “If the President's Rule has to be extended by another six months, the statutory resolution has to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament.”

Congress member A Bimol Akoijam, too, had opposed the extension of President's Rule as he demanded elections in the state. He said it is unfortunate that despite having a full majority, the BJP has been unable to form a government in Manipur.

"We should have a fresh mandate in the state of Manipur," Akoijam said.