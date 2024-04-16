Congress' Sam Pitroda says he's ‘very concerned’ about state of democracy in India
Sam Pitroda explained what prompted him to write ‘The Idea of Democracy’ as he asserted being ‘very concerned’ about the state of democracy in India
Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda asserted on Monday that he remains “very concerned" about the state of democracy in India as well as the United States--which he said inspired him to write his book ‘The Idea of Democracy’. During the discussion on his book, Sam Pitroda explained what prompted him to write ‘The Idea of Democracy’ at a time when over 60 countries are facing elections in 2024.