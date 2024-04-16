Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda asserted on Monday that he remains “very concerned" about the state of democracy in India as well as the United States--which he said inspired him to write his book ‘The Idea of Democracy’. During the discussion on his book, Sam Pitroda explained what prompted him to write ‘The Idea of Democracy’ at a time when over 60 countries are facing elections in 2024.

"The reasons for writing the book really relates to what is going on in the US as well as what is going on in India. I'm very concerned about the state of democracy and potential challenges going forward in both of these countries. In addition, in 2024, there are elections in 64 countries. More than half of the world population will be going to vote in 2024. It hasn't happened at all before, and many of these countries are going through same set of challenges. Turkey, Hungary, UK, to some extent Mexico," Sam Pitroda said.

Describing the similar political atmosphere in the developing and developed countries, Sam Pitroda said, “So I have friends in many of these countries, and I believe the problems are very similar. The authoritarian regimes are getting more attention, institutions are bending, they are losing their independence. people are not sure what is right, what is wrong because social media is amplifying lies, so these are the concerns."

The Indian Overseas Congress chairman also highlighted the rise of an elite regime and how people are challenging it.

“…if you go back in history we always had kings and queens, and they were totally elites running societies. Whether those working in India or in Britian or in France or Germany or wherever, that lasted for hundreds of years and all of a sudden they were eliminated with revolution in France, Russia ultimately fall of British Raj and a new set of elites emerged."

He said, “These elites were politicians and businessmen with big money and some intellectuals. Now I believe that regime is falling apart. People are challenging these elites. People say you haven't done your job. We threw one set of elites out and we are going to threw new set of elites out because you have ganged up together."

