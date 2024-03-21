Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI directs IT Ministry to halt Viksit Bharat WhatsApp messages, seeks compliance report
ECI directs Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging on WhatsApp.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 21, directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp. The EC also sought compliance report on the matter immediately.
