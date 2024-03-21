The Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 21, directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to immediately halt delivery of Viksit Bharat messaging over WhatsApp. The EC also sought compliance report on the matter immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission had received several complaints that such messages are still being delivered on citizens’ phones despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the MCC entering into force, the Election Commission said.

Also Read: ₹ 1 crore electoral bonds make up 96% of donations to political parties — Here's a denomination-wise break down In response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: What is Viksit Bharat 2047, PM Modi's plan ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024? 5 things to know The WhatsApp message by ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ with PM Modi's letter has been received by millions of Indians. The opposition has called PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Sampark letter a "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct. The WhatsApp message sought feedback and suggestions from citizens related to government schemes and policies. The pdf file attached mentioned government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Matru Vandana Yojana, etc, and sought suggestions from the citizens over government initiatives and schemes.

The WhatsApp message was also received by several non-Indians from Pakistan, UAE, and even Britain.

The Congress called the pdf file attached with the message from the Prime Minister a ‘political propaganda.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission, in the meanwhile, earlier today, also issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

The Lok Sabha are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases in the country, while the counting will take place on 4th June.

