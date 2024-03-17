Lok Sabha elections 2024: From WhatsApp to social media influencers; here's how parties are wooing voters
WhatsApp, social media influencers emerge as go to campaign mediums as parties sound poll bugle
With India is gearing up for the world's biggest electoral exercise, social media influencers and messaging apps like WhatsApp have become the preferred means for political parties to sway voter perceptions, ad gurus and political analysts have said as reported by news agency PTI. The election commission yesterday announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 polls will take place in seven phases beginning from April 19 and concluding on June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.