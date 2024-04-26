Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti questions call to defer Anantnag-Rajouri polls; Details here
J&K PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addressed a letter to ECI opposing rescheduling of Anantnag-Rajouri poll day in Jammu and Kashmir. Anantnag-Rajouri constituency is set to go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President Mehbooba Mufti questioned on Friday the calls seeking deferment of polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, originally scheduled for May 7 in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.