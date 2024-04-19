Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi calls on young, first time voters to vote in large numbers, ‘…every voice matters’
PM Modi urges voters in 102 seats across 21 States and UTs to vote in record numbers as Phase 1 polling starts.
As the Phase 1 polling begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 called on young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. He also urged voters in 102 seats across 21 States and UTs to exercise their franchise in record numbers.
