Business News/ News / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi calls on young, first time voters to vote in large numbers, ‘…every voice matters’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi calls on young, first time voters to vote in large numbers, ‘…every voice matters’

As the Phase 1 polling begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 called on young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. He also urged voters in 102 seats across 21 States and UTs to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

Taking to X, The Prime Minister wrote, “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!"

