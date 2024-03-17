Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is polling day a ‘paid holiday’ for employees? What the Constitution of India states
The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the most awaited final dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 16. Find out whether polling days are paid holidays for employees.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the most awaited final dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 16. These polls will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message