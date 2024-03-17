Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC launches 'Know Your Candidate' app; all you need to know
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the poll watchdog has launched a new mobile application called Know Your Candidate (KYC) that will enable voters to find out if any electoral candidate in their constituency has criminal antecedents.
Ahead of announcing the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the poll watchdog has launched a new mobile application called ‘Know Your Candidate’ (KYC) which will enable voters to find out if any electoral candidate in their constituency has any criminal records.