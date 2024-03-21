Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will practice of political parties promising freebies be banned? SC hearing today
A PIL against political parties promising freebies during elections will be heard by the Supreme Court, urging a ban on such measures to avoid unconstitutional practices.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, the Supreme Court on 21 March will be hearing a PIL against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections. The plea said there should be a total ban on populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution, and the Election Commission should take suitable deterrent measures.