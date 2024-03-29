‘Tax terrorism against INC,’ says Congress on fresh ₹1,823.08 crore notice from I-T department
Congress party addresses I-T department's demand for ₹1,823.08 crore, revealing ₹135 crores already seized from their bank account.
The Congress party has reacted on the fresh I-T department notices demanding to pay ₹1,823.08 crore. Isuuing a statement, the party said, “Yesterday, we received fresh notices from the IT department to pay ₹1823.08 crores. Already the IT department has forcibly taken away ₹135 crores from our Bank account."