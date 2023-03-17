Lok Sabha logjam continues over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remark in UK2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:41 PM IST
- Lok Sabha functioning was disrupted for the 5th day as the Oppn demanded a JPC investigation in the Adani row, while the ruling party MPs demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his 'democracy-under-attack' remarks
Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned for the fifth day in a row due to chaos that erupted after members of the opposition and the ruling party clashed. While the opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani row, the ruling party attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “democracy-under-attack" remarks made in London recently.
