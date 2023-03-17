Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned for the fifth day in a row due to chaos that erupted after members of the opposition and the ruling party clashed. While the opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani row, the ruling party attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “democracy-under-attack" remarks made in London recently.

This was the fifth day that the House did not function over the protests from both sides. As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, some Congress members trooped to the Well of the House shouting slogans and demanding that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak in the House. The Opposition has alleged that only BJP MPs are being allowed to speak.

They have alleged that the proceedings were muted when they demanded that the Congress MP be allowed to speak in the House.

The Opposition has also demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group, a business conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani, while the ruling party members have demanded an apology over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London.

Rahul Gandhi, during his interactions in London, claimed that the foundations of Indian democracy are being targeted and that the nation's institutions are under a "complete attack."

The turmoil continued for about 20 minutes, as Speaker Om Birla urged the members to allow the House to function smoothly. Om Birla said, “Honourable members, I appeal to you to allow the House to run smoothly. People did not send you here to do this. I will give everyone an opportunity to speak, but the House has to be in order."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal has given notice of a question of privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged “derogatory" remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He further stated that the comments made in what appears to be a derogatory tone are not only shameful but also offensive and slanderous towards the Nehru family members, specifically Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are both Lok Sabha members.

