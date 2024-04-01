Lok Sabha polls: Maharashtra candidate promises whiskey, beer to poor if elected, ‘…find solace in drinking liquor’
Akhil Bhartiya Manavata Paksha candidate Vanita Raut promises subsidized whiskey and beer for 'poor voters' if elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aiming to open beer bars in villages.
Akhil Bhartiya Manavata Paksha candidate, Vanita Raut from Chandrapur seat of Maharashtra, has made an unusual electoral promise for the ‘poor voters’. If elected to power, Raut has promised to offer subsidised whiskey, beer to the poor for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In addition to this, she added that she would not only open beer bars in villaged but would also provide free imported whiskey, beer to the poor, as reported by India Today.