Lok Sabha passes stricter anti-paper leak bill after NEET uproar

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to amend a 2024 law, strengthening the legal framework against examination malpractices by enhancing punishments, providing for time-bound investigation and trial, and mandating special fast track courts for speedy disposal of cases.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 comes in the wake of nationwide student protests over alleged examination irregularities that culminated in the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week.

The bill amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which was introduced to curb unfair means in public examinations conducted by specified central authorities. According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the amendments seek to strengthen fairness, enhance the credibility of the public examination system, and facilitate time-bound investigation and speedy trial. The statement also refers to the cancellation and subsequent re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination—used for admission to undergraduate medical courses—after a paper leak.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 aim to achieve? ⌵ The bill aims to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices by enhancing punishments, ensuring time-bound investigations and trials, and establishing special fast track courts for quicker case resolutions. 2 Why was the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 introduced? ⌵ The bill was introduced following nationwide student protests over alleged examination irregularities, particularly after a paper leak issue related to the NEET-UG 2026 examination. 3 How will the amendment affect penalties for examination malpractices? ⌵ The amendment substantially increases penalties, with imprisonment for individuals using unfair means raised from three to ten years and fines increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. 4 What are the key features of the fast track courts established under the new amendment? ⌵ The fast track courts will exclusively handle cases related to examination malpractices, requiring investigations to be completed within two months and trials to be conducted on a day-to-day basis, concluding within three months from chargesheet filing. 5 Should students be concerned about future examination integrity after this bill? ⌵ Yes, the bill reflects a government commitment to safeguarding examination integrity, aiming to improve the reliability of public examinations and reduce occurrences of malpractices.

The amendment substantially increases penalties for offences under the law. Individuals found using unfair means will now face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years, compared with the existing three to five years, while the maximum fine has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

For service providers involved in examination malpractices, the maximum fine has been raised from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore. Directors, senior management and persons in charge of such service providers will face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years instead of the existing three to ten years.

Punishment for organised crime has also been made more stringent. The minimum imprisonment has been increased from five years to seven years, while the minimum fine has been enhanced from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore.

The amendment bill also doubles the period of debarment for service providers found guilty of unfair means from four years to eight years.

The bill will now be taken up by the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. If approved by the upper house without any amendments, it will be sent to the President of India for assent. Following Presidential assent, it will become law and the amended provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 will come into force, either immediately or from a date notified by the central government.

The move also follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message to protesting students last week, in which he announced the government would introduce a stronger anti-paper leak law during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

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Replying to the discussion on the bill, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh said the amendments reaffirm the government's commitment to safeguarding the future of students and ensuring that no one is allowed to compromise with the aspirations of the country's youth. He said the changes are aimed at rewarding merit while strengthening the integrity, transparency and credibility of public examinations.

The 2024 law covers examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA), ministries of the central government and their attached offices, as well as other authorities notified by the Centre. The existing law also makes offences under its ambit cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

To ensure quicker disposal of cases, the legislation requires every state and Union territory (UT) to designate a court of session as a special fast track court for offences under the law. These courts will also try connected offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 or other applicable laws in the same trial. Every state and Union Territory will appoint one or more special public prosecutors for each special fast track court, while all pending cases under the law will stand transferred to these courts.

The bill prescribes strict timelines for criminal proceedings. Investigation into offences under the law must be completed within two months, while trials are required to be conducted on a day-to-day basis and completed within three months from the date of filing of the chargesheet. Cases transferred to the special fast track courts must also be concluded within three months from the date of transfer.

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The amendments also empower the central government to constitute a special task force to investigate offences, in addition to the existing provision that probes be conducted by officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police or be referred to a central investigating agency.

The government has already announced a high-powered task force, headed by the former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chief and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, to recommend steps to make the examination system leak-proof and technology-driven.