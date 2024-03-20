Lok Sabha polls 2024: AIADMK ties up with DMDK, SDPI and PT; announces seat sharing plan
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu, Wednesday said the party has finalised seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with allies Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT).