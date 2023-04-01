Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition4 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 03:17 PM IST
The BJP is seeking to take on the Grand Alliance in Bihar with a 'rare' social coalition, in the Lok Sabha election 2024
The BJP is eying a rare social coalition including 'upper' castes and a majority of backward classes in Bihar to power its bid to vanquish in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the formidable RJD-JD(U) alliance, which had inflicted a crushing defeat on it in the 2015 assembly elections.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×