The Congress party has appointed Devendra Yadav as interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. The party said that Yadav will also continue his role as All India Congress Committee in-charge for Punjab.

The party made the announcement in a press statement released on Tuesday, days after Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned.

Lovely submitted his resignation to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alluding that he had found himself “handicapped and unable to continue." He cited the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons for his decision.

He alleged that all unanimous decisions taken by the Delhi Congress were unilaterally vetoed by the AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge) Deepak Babaria. He further noted that he was only resigning from his post and not quitting the party.

On Monday, former DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary urged Mallikarjun Kharge to expel Arvinder Singh Lovely from the party. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, “I request my leader respected @kharge ji and organisation general secretary @kcvenugopalmp ji to expel @ArvinderLovely from the party with immediate effect. Organisation is supreme."

He accused Arvinder Singh Lovely of indulging in a move similar to that of Congress candidate Nilesh Khumani in Surat who gave a walkover to the BJP by colluding with them.

In a four-page letter, Arvinder Singh Lovely underscored a number of issues for which the local unit was set up in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

The letter noted, “I cannot protect the interests of the party workers, I see no reason to continue in the said post. Therefore, with great regret and an extremely leaden heart, I tender my resignation from the post of DPCC President."

(With inputs from PTI)

