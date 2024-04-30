Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Devendra Yadav appointed as interim President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee
Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge, Devendra Yadav has been appointed as Interim President of Delhi Congress. On Saturday, DPCC President, Arvinder Singh Lovely had submitted his resignation citing veto on decisions by AICC general secretary.
The Congress party has appointed Devendra Yadav as interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. The party said that Yadav will also continue his role as All India Congress Committee in-charge for Punjab.
