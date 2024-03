Supreme Court's Justice Sanjiv Khanna on March 21, Thursday said that you cannot say that Election Commission is under the thumb of the executive.

He added, “At this stage we cannot stay the legislation and it will lead to only chaos and uncertainty."

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

