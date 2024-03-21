Hello User
Business News/ News / 'It will lead to only chaos, uncertainty': SC refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment

'It will lead to only chaos, uncertainty': SC refuses to hold Election Commissioners' appointment

Livemint

  • Supreme Court's Justice Sanjiv Khanna on March 21, Thursday said that you cannot say that Election Commission is under the thumb of the executive.

Supreme Court's Justice Sanjiv Khanna on March 21, Thursday said that you cannot say that Election Commission is under the thumb of the executive.

He added, “At this stage we cannot stay the legislation and it will lead to only chaos and uncertainty."

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

