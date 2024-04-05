External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed a recent statement made by a senior UN official regarding the country's elections, asserting that he does not require the international organisation to inform him that the polls should be "free & fair." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EAM's comments came in response to a query regarding a spokesperson for UN Secretary General statement that they “hope" that in India, people’s “political and civil rights" were protected and everyone is able to vote in a “free & fair" atmosphere.

Also Read: 'Courts don't remove a CM': HC refuses to entertain PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister While campaigning for BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha polls, said, “I don't need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free & fair. I have the people of India. The people of India will ensure that elections are free & fair. So, don't worry about it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 29 March, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General who was reponding over query on reports of political unrest in India, said, "We very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone's rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair."

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls: Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi? Priyanka Gandhi's husband says ‘I get requests’ The UN Secretary General's remarks were made one day after India strongly objected to remarks made by the US State Department on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Also Read: US 'wouldn't agree...' on questions over its silence on arrest of Pak Opposition leaders but vocal stance on Kejriwal While speaking during weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, “The recent remarks by the State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

