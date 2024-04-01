Big relief for Congress: Income tax department tells SC, ‘Will not take any coercive steps to recover ₹1700 crore’
Income Tax department refrains from taking any coercive action against the Congress with reference to the tax demand notices of around ₹3,500 crore in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
The Income Tax department on Monday, April 1, told the Supreme Court that it has decided against taking any coercive action against the Congress party with reference to the tax demand notices totalling ₹3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message