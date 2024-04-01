Income Tax department refrains from taking any coercive action against the Congress with reference to the tax demand notices of around ₹ 3,500 crore in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Income Tax department on Monday, April 1, told the Supreme Court that it has decided against taking any coercive action against the Congress party with reference to the tax demand notices totalling ₹3,500 crore in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The I-T department urged the court to post the matter for hearing in June and said, “Do not want to create problems for any party during elections."

In the apex court, a bench presided by Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih recorded the statement of the Solicitor General and posted the Congress' plea against the tax demand notices for July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Has your income tax slab changed from today? Finance Ministry says this... Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Tax department informed the court that no precipitative action will be taken till the final adjudication of the matter in the prevailing circumstances.

“I want to make a statement in this matter. The Congress is a political party and since elections are going on, we are not going to take any coercive action against the party," PTI quoted the Solicitor General's statement.

Also read: ITR 2024: Income Tax vs TDS. How the two are different? Tushar Mehta further remarked that the I-T department is not commenting on the merit of the matter and all rights and contentions should be left open, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi who appeared in the court representing the Congress appreciated the I-T department's gesture and termed it “gracious."

Also read: Budget 2024: No change in income tax slab this year. Here are the details of new and old tax regimes Abhishek Singhvi pointed out that demand notices were issued in March and before for different years totalling approximately ₹3,500 crore.

On Sunday, the last day of the financial year 2023-24, March 31, the Congress informed that it received fresh notices from the Income Tax department. As per Congress' claims these notices raised a tax demand of ₹1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Seven key personal finance deadlines set to expire on March 31 The Tax department has raised a total demand of ₹3,567 crore from the party, with the latest notice issued. Moreover, according to the party's claims regarding notices received by the I-T department on Friday, March 29, a demand of ₹1,823 crore was raised.

In a recent development, concerning tax demands from previous years, the tax authorities have already withdrawn ₹135 crore from the party's accounts.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!