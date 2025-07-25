Lok Sabha to initiate proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma: Kiren Rijiju on cash discovery row

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday, July 25, confirmed that the Lok Sabha will initiate proceedings to remove Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, who is under scrutiny after large sums of cash were recovered from his residence following a fire.

“We shouldn't remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in Lok Sabha,” Kiren Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, official sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to announce the formation of an inquiry committee to probe the ground of charges against Justice Yashwant Varma.

The sources said the notice signed by 152 MPs submitted to Om Birla on July 21 is now a "property of the House", and that consultation has begun for the formation of a three-member committee, which will include either the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge, a high court chief justice and a distinguished jurist.