LOL, Slow Down and TGIF

IYKYK. It took me a good half-minute to decipher this string of letters when I stumbled across it in a recent newspaper article. Then—Eureka!—it hit me: “If you know, you know." I felt like Jean-François Champollion when he cracked the Rosetta Stone.
Still, it was jarring to see the abbreviation in a piece of formal journalism rather than a social-media post. Has casual chat gone mainstream?
ICYMI (in case you missed it), we’re all living a shorthand life. Apparently, we’re so pressed for time that we need to abbreviate everything. DIY. TIA. HAGW. KYC. TTYL. And the bawdy ROFLMAO.
In the 1970s, my sister Claire studied actual shorthand, the Gregg system of phonography that was a mainstay of the business world before the advent of IBM’s Personal Computer in 1981. Before the computer era, bosses relied on secretaries to take dictation. The skilled stenographer would write the boss’s spoken words onto a steno pad using Gregg symbols and later translate those mysterious squiggles into a verbatim copy of the oral original. The stenographer’s skill level meant not only job security but often a fat year-end bonus. Maybe even a raise.
Although the phrase “take a letter" vanished long ago from executive offices, we’re all shorthand experts now. That’s partially because of Twitter and its original 140-character limit. (Twitter raised the limit to 280 in 2017, and last year X, as the company now styles itself, raised it to 10,000 characters for subscribers.) Twitter users took to abbreviations out of necessity. “Thanks in advance" sucked up more than 12% of your 140-character supply, while “TIA" used around 2%. Coerced brevity gave birth to rampant abbreviation.
It’s useful to note the difference between acronyms and initialisms. The former are abbreviations wherein the first letter of each word is used to spell out the acronym, which is usually pronounced like a single word. Examples include NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and FOMO, or “fear of missing out." Initialisms are abbreviations, such as FBI, CIA and SOS, in which each letter is pronounced separately.
Before our recent descent into abbreviation addiction, such shorthand expressions were few and generally useful. AKA, ASAP, RSVP. Kentucky Fried Chicken’s official name change to KFC in 1991 had more to do with marketing than spoken convenience, according to Bloomberg. The company wanted to play down that its flagship product was fried, which consumers might view as unhealthy. Meanwhile TGI Fridays chose a strangely nongrammatical initialism for “Thank God It’s Fridays" as its moniker from the get-go.
My beef with the Twitterization of communication is simple. Admittedly, it’s faster and easier to write HAGW (have a good weekend) and move on to your next pressing email. But it’s also a creativity killer. Instead of writing HAGW to my golfer friend Craig, why not personalize my wish for this lover of the links? “Have a one-putt weekend, dude."
There’s a cost—the lost personal touch—to using one-size-fits-all language. Paul Simon’s 1966 hit “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)" said it best: “Slow down, you move too fast." His advice also applies to how we talk to each other. Taking our sweet time when we communicate might be groovy. IMHO.
Mr. Opelka is a musical-theater composer-lyricist.