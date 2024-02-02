LOL, Slow Down and TGIF

In the 1970s, my sister Claire studied actual shorthand, the Gregg system of phonography that was a mainstay of the business world before the advent of IBM’s Personal Computer in 1981. Before the computer era, bosses relied on secretaries to take dictation. The skilled stenographer would write the boss’s spoken words onto a steno pad using Gregg symbols and later translate those mysterious squiggles into a verbatim copy of the oral original. The stenographer’s skill level meant not only job security but often a fat year-end bonus. Maybe even a raise.