London airports chaos: Over 150 flights cancelled — what caused 20-minute outage? What's happening now?

More than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday, July 30, after a 20-minute air traffic control outage grounded planes and suspended take-offs across the UK.

Thousands of passengers faced disruption at - or while trying to reach - UK airports when an air traffic control glitch led to more than 100 flights being delayed and cancelled.

According to Bloomberg, movements at Heathrow, the biggest airport in the UK and the busiest in Europe, were affected. London Gatwick airport said that “there are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved." The smaller City airport also faced disruptions.

Here's what happened exactly and what was the glitch that led to the chaos at UK airports:

What led to chaos at UK airports? A "technical issue" at the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) centre in southern England temporarily suspended flights at key UK airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

The temporary outage at NATS lasted only 20 minutes but it has caused major disruption and hours of chaos at UK airports.

A spokesperson for the NATS shared details about the potential cause of Wednesday's air traffic disruption.

They told the BBC it was a radar-related issue, which was resolved by quickly switching to the back-up system. During this time, the spokesperson says, they reduced traffic to ensure safety. "There is no evidence that this was cyber related," they added.

How many flights were delayed, cancelled? As of 19:30 BST on Wednesday (12:00 am Thursday), 67 departures and 55 arrivals were cancelled across all UK airports, BBC reported.

And around 22:00 BST (2:30 am IST), more than 150 flights to and from the UK were reportedly cancelled.

As many as 84 outbound flights and 71 arrivals were cancelled across the UK. London Heathrow saw the highest number of cancellations so far - 29 departures and 17 arrivals, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

What's happening now? NATS, the leading provider of UK air-traffic control, said its systems are fully operational again and air traffic capacity is returning to normal - but there was a backlog of flights following the outage with many delayed, The Independent reported.

“This was a radar-related issue which was resolved by quickly switching to the back-up system during which time we reduced traffic to ensure safety,” Nats said, adding that there was “no evidence this was cyber-related”.

The UK's transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, said passengers should check with individual airports for advice.

What is the National Air Traffic Service? National Air Traffic Services is the main provider of air traffic control services to airports in the UK. One of its main roles is operating control centres to manage UK airspace.