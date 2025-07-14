London plane crash: 4 killed after Netherlands bound jet crashes at Southend Airport moments after takeoff

London plane crash: Four people died in the plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, as per reports. An investigation has been launched after the plane, shortly after takeoff, spiralled out of control, erupting into a massive fireball in the sky.

London's Southend Airport, which is located about 35 miles east of the UK capital remains closed following the crash, reported PA Media.

Plumes of smoke seen The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. local time, with Essex Police confirming they received reports of a collision involving a 12-metre (39-foot) aircraft.

Multiple images across social media platforms captured a towering fireball lighting up the skies above the Southend airport, quickly followed by dense, black smoke billowing into the air. Witnesses in nearby areas reported hearing a loud explosion.

The plane was reportedly a small jet enroute to Lelystad in the Netherlands.

Aircraft used to transport patients, organs Following the crash, Zeusch Aviation, based at Netherlands' Lelystad – where the flight was headed — confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been “involved in an accident” at London Southend Airport, reported The Independent.

Zeusch Aviation's website says the plane can be used for medical flights to transport patients or organs.

Flights cancelled Following the crash, at least five international flights from the London airport had been cancelled.