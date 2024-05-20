London Remains Top Pick in Europe for Financial Investors; Paris Comes Second
London still leads European cities in attracting foreign direct investment in financial services, with the UK’s share of new projects reaching the highest level in a decade, a survey by Ernst & Young showed.
