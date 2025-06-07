Prince Harry has no 'real friends': Meghan Markle's husband is 'desperately lonely', spends time with bodyguards

Prince Harry may be living in a $14 million Italian-style mansion in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, but life behind closed doors is reportedly far from perfect for the Duke of Sussex.

According to NewsNation, which cited unnamed sources close to the royal, Prince Harry is feeling “desperately lonely,” cut off from long-time friends and family, and struggling to form close relationships in the US.

“He doesn’t really have any real friends in the area except for polo star Nacho Figueras, and Nacho travels constantly for matches," a friend told the outlet. “He spends a lot of his time chilling with his bodyguards."

Though Harry remains close to a few old friends from the UK, such as Guy Pelly and Mark Dyer, the time difference and distance have made regular contact difficult. “There’s no one else for him to hang out with besides Nacho, Meghan, and the children," the source added.

The report also said that since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry’s social circle has grown smaller. “It’s hard to forge deep friendships when you’re older especially when you’re wary of people leaking things to the press," one insider noted.

A friend even compared Harry’s current situation to that of his great-great-uncle Edward VIII, who gave up the throne for love and lived abroad. “It’s like history is repeating itself," the friend said.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle reportedly wishes Harry could move on. “Meghan wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together,” a source told *People* magazine.



Prince Harry’s Life in California Compared to Edward VIII’s Exile

Prince Harry’s current situation is drawing comparisons to that of his great-great-uncle, Edward VIII, who abdicated the British throne to marry Wallis Simpson and spent the rest of his life abroad, largely distanced from the royal family.

A source told NewsNation, “It’s like history is repeating itself,” referring to Harry’s estrangement from King Charles and Prince William and his life away from royal duties in the United States. However, unlike Edward and Wallis, Harry and Meghan have remained in the public eye through media projects, including Netflix shows, books, and public appearances.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be struggling with loneliness, having left behind most of his social circle in the UK. Though still close to long-time friends like Guy Pelly and Mark Dyer—who also have American wives—they are based in Texas and Virginia, making regular meetings rare. “It’s harder to forge deep friendships with people when you’re older, especially if you’re wary they may speak to the press,” a friend was quoted as saying.

Harry is also reportedly upset about delays in securing British passports for his children, Archie and Lilibet. According to reports, he even sought advice from his uncle, Earl Spencer, about possibly adopting his late mother Princess Diana’s surname. While he ultimately did not go with ‘Spencer’, the Sussexes are said to have dropped ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’ and now quietly use ‘Sussex’ as their family name.

