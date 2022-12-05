Long Covid symptoms in kids, young people may change over time: Lancet study

A study published in The Lancet has said that the symptoms of long Covid may change in children and the younger population over time. For the study, the researchers asked children in the age group of 11 to 17 how their health was six months and 12 months after taking the PCR tests. They were also asked to recall their symptoms when they took the tests.
Data of a total of 5,086 children were examined. Of those, 2,909 had tested positive for Covid-19, and 2,177 of whom tested negative. A list of 21 symptoms was drawn and the kids were asked if they had experienced those symptoms. The symptoms included shortness of breath, tiredness, fatigue, and quality of well-being.
At the time of testing, the researchers found, the health issues were more common in children and the younger population who had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus than those who didn’t.
Those who tested positive, 10.9 per cent said they had fatigue at all three time points. But those who tested negative, only 1.2 per cent reported fatigue at all three time points. The researchers found that the symptoms also changed over the time. While some symptoms reduced, some new emerged over time.
"Our research goes one step further than existing studies and indicates that researchers need to track individual trajectories using repeated measurement on the same children and young people over time," said study corresponding author Snehal Pinto Pereira, adding, “Simply reporting repeated cross-sectional prevalences -- or snapshots -- of symptoms over time may obscure important information about long Covid in young people that has clinical relevance."
Six-month and 12-month symptoms were reported at the time they were being experienced, the researchers added.
