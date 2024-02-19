‘Long-awaited India-Sri Lanka eco and tech deal to be signed in FY25’

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka may conclude their long-awaited economic and technology cooperation agreement (ETCA) in FY25, two people aware of the matter said. The ETCA, which builds on an earlier free trade agreement (FTA) implemented in 2000, will enhance bilateral trade between the neighbours. India and Sri Lanka re-launched talks on the ETCA in November 2023 after about a five-year hiatus as both sides are keen to deepen the economic relationship between them. The last round was held in January. “There is a willingness from both India and Sri Lanka to get the agreement done. Talks are progressing swiftly," said the first person mentioned above, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.