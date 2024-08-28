Longer-dated yields climb as investors consider recession outlook

USA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1):TREA

Reuters
Published28 Aug 2024, 01:22 AM IST
Longer-dated yields climb as investors consider recession outlook
Longer-dated yields climb as investors consider recession outlook

*

U.S. two-year note auction better than expected

*

U.S. 2/10 year yield curve inversion narrowest in 3 weeks

*

Investors await PCE data due Friday

(Adds new comment, U.S. two-year note auction results, updates prices)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury longer-dated yields edged higher on Tuesday, as investors assessed the likelihood that the U.S. economy will be able to avoid a recession, while a two-year note auction showed better than expected demand.

The closely watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, considered a gauge of growth expectations, reduced its inversion to the narrowest gap in three weeks. It was last at minus 7.3 basis points versus minus 12.4 bps late on Monday.

The inversion was reduced further following a two-year note auction with stronger-than-expected demand.

The narrower inversion suggested that the bond market is pricing in the Federal Reserve's easing cycle, which is likely to start next month.

"Generally we've seen very good buying out of Japan in the month of August ... and generally the U.S accounts are buying as well, getting ready for Fed rate cuts totally possibly 100 (bps) through December," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and head of fixed income at Curvature Securities in Park City, Utah.

Traders are now betting on an interest rate cut of either 25 or 50 basis points in September, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool.

Investors also digested the day's earlier economic data, with 10-year yields dipping briefly after data showing U.S. single-family home prices fell in June, leading to the smallest annual increase in nearly a year.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 1.3 bps to 3.831%. The yield on the 30-year bond rose 1.7 bps to 4.125%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 2.9 bps to 3.905%.

A separate report showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to a six-month high in August amid optimism over the economic outlook, but Americans are becoming more anxious about the labor market

Investors await July Personal Consumption Expenditure data due on Friday for additional hints about the path of rate cuts.

Investors have been trying to gauge how aggressive the Fed may be in cutting interest rates to avoid a recession.

UBS Global Wealth Management has raised the odds of a U.S. recession to 25% from 20%.

"The question is how slow is the economy slowing. That's going to determine how fast the Fed is going to ease," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

"Generally over the last two weeks or so the odds of a 50 (bps cut) have climbed higher. As a consequence, the Treasury market and other sovereign yields are saying if central banks are easing faster, the odds of a recession are going to be going down."

Yields dropped last week after the Fed signaled in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that it was ready to cut rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell endorsed an imminent start to a rate cut from the central bank, noting a further cooling in the labor market would be unwelcome while signaling confidence inflation is within reach of its 2% target. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:22 AM IST
HomeNewsLonger-dated yields climb as investors consider recession outlook

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue