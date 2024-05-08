‘Looked at myself in mirror and I appeared…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sam Pitroda's 'Chinese, African' remark
Sam Pitroda was speaking on unity in India despite the diversity at an interview with The Statesman when he said that ‘…people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans’
“I looked myself in the mirror and I appear as proud Assamese and Indian, not a Chinese," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he reaffirmed his pride in his Assamese and Indian identity after Sam Pitroda's recent gaffe overseas.
