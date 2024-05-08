“I looked myself in the mirror and I appear as proud Assamese and Indian, not a Chinese," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as he reaffirmed his pride in his Assamese and Indian identity after Sam Pitroda's recent gaffe overseas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For context, Sam Pitroda was speaking on unity in India despite the diversity at an interview with The Statesman when he said that “…people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."

Sam Pitroda's racist remarks have come just a few days after Congress huddled to clarify his “inheritance tax" statement which is still a hot topic among the BJP leaders during election rallies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Condemning Sam Pitroda's remarks, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “After I heard Sam Pitroda's statement, I looked at myself in the mirror and I appear as a proud Assamese and Indian, not as a Chinese...This is a racist comment."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked Rahul Gandhi for not “disowning" Sam Pitroda yet. “There is one thing that those who are near Rahul Gandhi always insult the northeast. People of the northeast are proud Indians. You should never challenge our nationalism...Sam Pitroda and Rahul Gandhi are not two separate people. Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi's friend, philosopher and guide. Why are you (Congress) not disowning him (Sam Pitroda)?...How is this a useless issue? This issue is connected to our sentiments. You are completely advocating racism," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Congress has distanced itself from the controversial remark made by Sam Pitroda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Narendra Modi also targeted Sam Pitroda over his comments over skin colour. PM Modi said he has now understood that the national party sought to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll as her "skin colour is dark".

"I am angry today. If anyone abuses me, I don't get angry. I can tolerate that. But, the philosopher of 'shehzada' gave such a big abuse which has filled me with anger," Modi said, adding, “I came to know today that an uncle of 'shehzada' lives in America. The uncle is his philosopher and guide. Shehzada's philosopher and guide uncle has opened a big secret. He said those whose skin colour is dark, they are all from Africa."

