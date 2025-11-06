Looking for a home in Delhi? DDA to open booking for 1,500+ flats starting at ₹11.8 lakh on Nov 7

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to open the booking window and close registration for over 1500 ready-to-move-in flats in the national capital. To provide affordable housing to all sections of the society, DDA launched this initiative on September 11 this year.

As per a press release dated October 23, there were many takers for these flats when the first phase of DDA Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana was launched. All 1,167 “flats were booked on the very first day of opening” on September 22.

DDA flat location A total of 1537 flats are available under the LIG and EWS categories in the latest phase. These flats are available in several key locations of Delhi, including “Shivaji Marg (Moti Nagar), Ramgarh Colony (near Jahangir Pur Metro Station), Rohini (Sectors 34 and 35) (near Urban Extension Road - ll), and Narela Sector G6-G7, Pocket 11 (near Urban Extension Road - I, in the vicinity of the proposed Metro Station of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro Corridor).”

When will booking for DDA's Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana begin? Interested candidates must register before the booking window under Phase 2 of the scheme will opens. As per the notice, booking of theses LIG and EWS flats will commence from Friday, 7 November at 12:00 noon. Although no registration end date is mentioned but the scheme closes on 21 December. Applicants will have to pay ₹2500 as registration fee on DDA's Awaas Portal and must not register again after applying once.

What is the booking amount? Interested candidates need to visit DDA's Awaas Portal at https://eservices.dda.org.in to register. On the home page, navigate to “DDA Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana, 2025” for more details. The booking amount for LIG flats is ₹1,00,000 while that for EWS flat is ₹50,000.

DDA in a post on X in Hindi stated, “A hope in every brick, a home in every hope, DDA Jan Sandharan Awaas Yojana 2025 Phase 2, 1500+ Ready-to-move-in flats starting from ₹11.8 lakh. Secure and dignified housing for the Economically Weaker Section. Booking starts from 7 November 2025 at 12 PM.”

The press release further notes, “The demand letter will be issued as per the actual plinth area of the individual flat Therefore. the disposal price of flats may vary depending on the plinth area. The tentative cost does not include water connection charges and conversion charges wherever applicable.”