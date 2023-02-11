Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year by gifting an all-new smartphone to your special one. But confused which smartphone to give? Don’t worry, we have curated a list of best smartphones that you can gift your valentine. The list includes phones across different price ranges - from budget to premium ones. Take a look

Apple iPhone 14

The smartphone is available at ₹75,999 onwards on Flipkart right now. Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone comes in different colour options that include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue. You will get a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance.

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at ₹29,999. It is offered in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black colour options. Oppo is giving an exchange offer discount of up to ₹3,000 on the purchase of this handset. It is powered by a Snapdragon 696 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently selling at ₹26,999 onwards on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a starting price of ₹1,24,999. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on OneUI 5 based on Android 13. Phantom Black, Green and Cream are the colour options of the device that you can choose from. The handset is currently up for pre-orders in India, so you may get hold off the device on a later date.