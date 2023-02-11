Looking for a smartphone to gift your valentine? Here are top choices

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a starting price of ₹1,24,999. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on OneUI 5 based on Android 13. Phantom Black, Green and Cream are the colour options of the device that you can choose from. The handset is currently up for pre-orders in India, so you may get hold off the device on a later date.

