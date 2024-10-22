‘Looks like Bollywood naag-naagin’: Two venomous snakes fight a ’duel’ under bed, netizens react

  • According to the video going viral on social media, two poisonous snakes are seen fighting like humans in the bedroom.

Updated22 Oct 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Two snakes were seen fighting like humans in the bedroom of a house
Two snakes were seen fighting like humans in the bedroom of a house(X/@ParveenKaswan)

These days incidents of snake bite cases are on the rise. Especially in Bihar, it appears snakes have made their home. In a recent case, two snakes were seen fighting like humans in the bedroom of a house.

According to the video going viral on social media, two poisonous snakes are seen fighting like humans in the bedroom. The video has attracted a lot of interest among the people.

An IFS officer shared it named Parveen Kaswan on social media via his X handle. In his post, he said, “At midnight, our best staff got a call from a village, they saw two poisonous snakes of the Wall's Krait species fighting in a very dangerous manner in the bedroom of a house, but we rescued them and no one was harmed during this.”

The video garnered attention among social media fans, and several commented on it. The team, led by Parveen Kaswan, even rescued the snakes and was praised.

Though some believe the snakes were fighting, others opine the snakes were mating.

According to the details, the snakes belong to Walls Krait snakes species, found mostly in South East Asia, have a black and white banded look. These snake species are normally shy and don't bite anyone unless someone teases them.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, "Usually "Walls Krait" are not so big. Usually they are 3 feet or lesser. For the first time in my life i am seeing this size.

Thanks that they were rescued safely..."

Second wrote, "Are they fighting or mating?"

A third one wrote, "Nice and wishes to them team , really a timely help saving all since they are very much part of our nature."

"Looks like bollywood Naag and naagin stuff," wrote the fourth.

"Not only they were rescued, villagers are rescued," wrote the fifth.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:03 PM IST
