A loophole lets retail investors bid for some small-business IPOs
Summary
Offers approved before 8 March, when Sebi effectivelly barred the retail category from SME IPOs, may have a portion set aside of small invidial investors
Regulations barring retail investors from the high-risk initial public offerings of tiny businesses have failed to prevent the category from participating in at least a few such issues. The reason: a loophole in the rules.
