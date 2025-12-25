India’s $8.5-billion dry fruits and nuts market is undergoing a structural transformation, moving away from its traditional dependence on loose and unprocessed trade towards value-added, branded and compliance-driven products.
From loose almonds to luxe trail mixes, India’s dry fruits are evolving
SummaryThe $8.5 billion dry fruits and nuts market in India is evolving from loose trade to branded, processed offerings, fueled by health awareness and e-commerce growth.
India’s $8.5-billion dry fruits and nuts market is undergoing a structural transformation, moving away from its traditional dependence on loose and unprocessed trade towards value-added, branded and compliance-driven products.