From loose almonds to luxe trail mixes, India’s dry fruits are evolving

“For context, USDA’s (US department of Agriculture) India Tree Nuts Annual (2018) report noted only 8 - 10% retail sales were packaged at the time, and now it is around 25%-30%. Today, industry projections show how fast processing-led formats are scaling: India’s packaged nuts & seeds market is projected to reach around $4.96 billion by 2030,” said Gunjan Vijay Jain, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), VKC Nuts Pvt. Ltd. The company markets its product under Nutraj brand.