Lord Ganesha murti in Bengaluru police van sparks row: PM Modi says ‘in Congress-ruled Karnataka, even…’

  • A controversy arose in Bengaluru after Lord Ganesha was seen in a police van with protesters. Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government during a rally, highlighting the incident.

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi: A devotees carries a Ganpati idol for immersion.(PTI Photo)
Ganesh Chaturthi: A devotees carries a Ganpati idol for immersion.(PTI Photo)

A massive row errupted after Lord Ganesha was seen seated inside a police van alongside protesters in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Haryana also slammed the Congress ruled state. He said, “In Congress-ruled Karnataka, even Ganpati is being put in jail.”

Here's what happened and why was Lord Ganesha seated inside the police van

It all started when tension arose in Nagamangala town of Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday after two groups clashed during the Ganpati Visarjan procession. Stones were allegedly thrown on the procession, which led to the clashes, news agency PTI reported. Section 144 was also imposed in the area.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 12:24 PM IST
