Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Lord Ganesha murti in Bengaluru police van sparks row: PM Modi says ‘in Congress-ruled Karnataka, even…’

Lord Ganesha murti in Bengaluru police van sparks row: PM Modi says ‘in Congress-ruled Karnataka, even…’

Livemint

  • A controversy arose in Bengaluru after Lord Ganesha was seen in a police van with protesters. Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government during a rally, highlighting the incident.

Ganesh Chaturthi: A devotees carries a Ganpati idol for immersion.(PTI Photo)

A massive row errupted after Lord Ganesha was seen seated inside a police van alongside protesters in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Haryana also slammed the Congress ruled state. He said, “In Congress-ruled Karnataka, even Ganpati is being put in jail."

Here's what happened and why was Lord Ganesha seated inside the police van

It all started when tension arose in Nagamangala town of Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday after two groups clashed during the Ganpati Visarjan procession. Stones were allegedly thrown on the procession, which led to the clashes, news agency PTI reported. Section 144 was also imposed in the area.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.