'Lord Ram was non-vegetarian…': Sharad Pawar faction's Jitendra Awhad sparks controversy; BJP, Ram Temple priest react
Dr. Jitendra Awhad's statement on Lord Ram sparks controversy, claiming he was a non-vegetarian during his exile.
NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Dr Jitendra Awhad has sparked controversy over his recent statement on Lord Ram. He claimed claims that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile.
Another BJP leader Ram Kadam took to X and slammed the Udhav Thackeray faction and said that if Balasaheb Thackeray would have been alive today, he would have spoken harshly on editorial Saamna, the mouthpiece of UBT Sena about Jitendra Awhad.
Also Read: Watch: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark ahead of Ram Temple opening, says ‘We have lost our Masjid…’
He said, "If late Balasaheb were alive today. So today's Saamna newspaper would have spoken harshly to those who called Lord Ram a non-vegetarian... would have made sharp attacks... would have attacked them... But.. what is the reality today.. They don't care.. they are as cold as ice. But when the turn of elections comes, they will talk about Hindutva by gathering false power. The reality is this... no one cares about Hindus or Marathi people... I have no affection for anyone.
Additionally, Kadam has filed a complaint to register FIR against NCP -Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad for his statement about Lord Ram being a "non-vegetarian"
“Their mindset is to hurt the sentiments of the Ram bhakts. They can't make fun of the Hindu religion to gather votes. The fact that Ram mandir has been built has not gown down well with the 'ghamandi' alliance," he told ANI. Earlier on This comes a day after BJP MLA Ram Kadam urged the Maharashtra government for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat on the Ayodhya consecration ceremony day on January 22.
Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has also reacted on Awhad's statement on Lord Ram. While speaking to news agency ANI, he called Awhad's statement as false and said its written that he used to have fruits.
The priest said, “What NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is speaking is completely false. It isn't written anywhere in our scriptures that Lord Ram had non-vegetarian food during his exile. It's written that he used to have fruits...Such a liar has no right to insult our Lord Ram...Our God was always vegetarian...He is speaking demeaning words to insult our Lord Ram..."
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!