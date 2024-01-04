NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Dr Jitendra Awhad has sparked controversy over his recent statement on Lord Ram. He claimed claims that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile.

His statements came during an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi. He said, "Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)?..." He added, “We don’t read history and forget everything in politics. Ram is ours. Of us Bahujans. Who used to hunt to eat… Ram was never a vegetarian. How can a man who lived in the jungle for 14 years remain a vegetarian." Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: First look of invitation cards for consecration ceremony out! Watch video Soon after his statement, BJP leaders reacted and called for action against Jitendra Awhad. Arun Yadav who is BJP Harayana State Head Social Media posted the video of Awhad and demanded the Maharashtra government to immediately arrest him.

Another BJP leader Ram Kadam took to X and slammed the Udhav Thackeray faction and said that if Balasaheb Thackeray would have been alive today, he would have spoken harshly on editorial Saamna, the mouthpiece of UBT Sena about Jitendra Awhad.

He said, "If late Balasaheb were alive today. So today's Saamna newspaper would have spoken harshly to those who called Lord Ram a non-vegetarian... would have made sharp attacks... would have attacked them... But.. what is the reality today.. They don't care.. they are as cold as ice. But when the turn of elections comes, they will talk about Hindutva by gathering false power. The reality is this... no one cares about Hindus or Marathi people... I have no affection for anyone.