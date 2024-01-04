NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Dr Jitendra Awhad has sparked controversy over his recent statement on Lord Ram. He claimed claims that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian due to the lack of vegetarian food in the forest during his exile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His statements came during an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi. He said, "Lord Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian. Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)?..."

He added, “We don’t read history and forget everything in politics. Ram is ours. Of us Bahujans. Who used to hunt to eat… Ram was never a vegetarian. How can a man who lived in the jungle for 14 years remain a vegetarian." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: First look of invitation cards for consecration ceremony out! Watch video Soon after his statement, BJP leaders reacted and called for action against Jitendra Awhad. Arun Yadav who is BJP Harayana State Head Social Media posted the video of Awhad and demanded the Maharashtra government to immediately arrest him.

Another BJP leader Ram Kadam took to X and slammed the Udhav Thackeray faction and said that if Balasaheb Thackeray would have been alive today, he would have spoken harshly on editorial Saamna, the mouthpiece of UBT Sena about Jitendra Awhad.

Also Read: Watch: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark ahead of Ram Temple opening, says ‘We have lost our Masjid…’ He said, "If late Balasaheb were alive today. So today's Saamna newspaper would have spoken harshly to those who called Lord Ram a non-vegetarian... would have made sharp attacks... would have attacked them... But.. what is the reality today.. They don't care.. they are as cold as ice. But when the turn of elections comes, they will talk about Hindutva by gathering false power. The reality is this... no one cares about Hindus or Marathi people... I have no affection for anyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Kadam has filed a complaint to register FIR against NCP -Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad for his statement about Lord Ram being a "non-vegetarian"

“Their mindset is to hurt the sentiments of the Ram bhakts. They can't make fun of the Hindu religion to gather votes. The fact that Ram mandir has been built has not gown down well with the 'ghamandi' alliance," he told ANI. Earlier on This comes a day after BJP MLA Ram Kadam urged the Maharashtra government for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat on the Ayodhya consecration ceremony day on January 22.

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has also reacted on Awhad's statement on Lord Ram. While speaking to news agency ANI, he called Awhad's statement as false and said its written that he used to have fruits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The priest said, “What NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is speaking is completely false. It isn't written anywhere in our scriptures that Lord Ram had non-vegetarian food during his exile. It's written that he used to have fruits...Such a liar has no right to insult our Lord Ram...Our God was always vegetarian...He is speaking demeaning words to insult our Lord Ram..."

