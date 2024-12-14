The Sambhal administration and police in Uttar Pradesh have found a temple that had allegedly been encroached upon. Idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman have been found in the temple. The comprehensive drive aims to revitalise the area and crack down on illegal power connections. The crackdown also targeted locations with suspected illegal power connections within the Nakhasa police station jurisdiction.

Sambhal CO Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said the police had received information that a temple in the area was being encroached upon. “When we inspected the spot, we found a temple there,” he said.

Patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi claims that the temple has been re-opened after 1978. Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka meet Sambhal violence victims at 10 Janpath, days after UP police stopped them at Ghazipur border

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said, “During checking it was found that some people had encroached upon the temple by constructing houses...The temple has been cleaned and action will be taken against those who encroached upon the temple.”

“There are idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in the temple...Hindu families used to live in this area and due to some reasons, they left the area...There is information about an ancient well also near the temple,” ANI quoted the officer as saying.

Encroachments along drains, particularly in areas around the mosque, have been an ongoing concern. The district administration launched a dedicated encroachment removal campaign in the Chandausi city on Friday and is expanding it to other parts of Sambhal.

“The campaign will continue for two to three months and all encroachments will be cleared,” District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said.