Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 15:53:00
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 771.20 -1.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.85 0.18%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,264.70 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.60 -0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.50 1.90%
Business News/ News / Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Terrified residents abandon home, leave on foot; California orders evacuations
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Terrified residents abandon home, leave on foot; California orders evacuations

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Media reports suggest one firefighter was among the several injured in the Palisades, as the evacuation operation is underway. To create firebreaks, firefighter worked tried cut back vegetation. Catch more wildfire news here.

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: This picture shows a house set ablaze, after a ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb devoured buildings. (AFP)Premium
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: This picture shows a house set ablaze, after a ferocious wildfire in a Los Angeles suburb devoured buildings. (AFP)

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Los Angeles residents in large numbers were on the go after ferocious wildfire set the suburbs of California's city ablaze. Firefighters arrived at the site on Wednesday to help with rescue operation. The massive blaze triggered by hurricane winds caused panic among the residents, reported AFP.

Notably, Los Angeles suburbs are home to many Hollywood celebrities. People not only left their homes but also their cars and set on foot on the roads to escape the disaster. According to AFP report, the raging fire engulfed multimillion-dollar homes, mapping 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) land in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The fire extinguishing teams used bulldozers to push dozens of luxury vehicles, ranging from expensive models of BMW and Tesla to Mercedes. Celebrities took to social media to share pictures and comments about the situation while vehicle alarms filled the air amid blazing fire.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighters were on the ground, with hundreds more on the way.

Stay tuned for more news about Los Angeles wildfire

08 Jan 2025, 04:59:23 PM IST

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: In pics | Raging fumes turn multimillion-dollar homes to ashes

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Raging fumes turned multimillion-dollar homes to ashes in the Santa Monica Mountains.

08 Jan 2025, 04:53:28 PM IST

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: ‘No reports of any deaths’ says official

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Despite the chaotic evacuation, there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries, AFP quoted Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley as saying.

08 Jan 2025, 04:40:55 PM IST

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Several injured, including one firefighter

Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: According to media reports, one firefighter among several others was injured in the Palisades. To cut back vegetation and create firebreaks, hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, AFP reported.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue