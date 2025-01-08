Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Los Angeles residents in large numbers were on the go after ferocious wildfire set the suburbs of California's city ablaze. Firefighters arrived at the site on Wednesday to help with rescue operation. The massive blaze triggered by hurricane winds caused panic among the residents, reported AFP.
Notably, Los Angeles suburbs are home to many Hollywood celebrities. People not only left their homes but also their cars and set on foot on the roads to escape the disaster. According to AFP report, the raging fire engulfed multimillion-dollar homes, mapping 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) land in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The fire extinguishing teams used bulldozers to push dozens of luxury vehicles, ranging from expensive models of BMW and Tesla to Mercedes. Celebrities took to social media to share pictures and comments about the situation while vehicle alarms filled the air amid blazing fire.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighters were on the ground, with hundreds more on the way.
Stay tuned for more news about Los Angeles wildfire
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: In pics | Raging fumes turn multimillion-dollar homes to ashes
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Raging fumes turned multimillion-dollar homes to ashes in the Santa Monica Mountains.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: ‘No reports of any deaths’ says official
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: Despite the chaotic evacuation, there were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries, AFP quoted Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley as saying.
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: Several injured, including one firefighter
Los Angeles wildfire LIVE Updates: According to media reports, one firefighter among several others was injured in the Palisades. To cut back vegetation and create firebreaks, hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area, AFP reported.