Wildfires in Los Angeles led to the evacuation of 100,000 residents and destroyed luxury properties, claiming at least five lives. The Pacific Palisades fire is among the costliest, with losses estimated at $57 billion.

Los Angeles wildfires not only prompted evacuation of around 100,000 residents but caused extensive damage to luxury properties and vehicles. The top residential spot for Hollywood celebrities in California was set ablaze, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee for their lives, leaving their homes and valuables behind. The blazing fire has claimed at least five lives, AFP reported.

Amid evacuation measures, fighters in helicopters dumped water on the Hollywood Hills blaze after the raging fire engulfed hundreds of multimillion-dollar homes. According to AFP report, the Pacific Palisades fire is one of the costliest blazes on record. As per AccuWeather, the estimated losses total to $57 billion.

Celebrities whose homes were destroyed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfire John Goodman

John Goodman

Hollywood actor, John Stephen Goodman best known for his role as Dan Conner on the TV show Roseanne (1988), was severely affected by the wildfires spread across the Los Angeles region that destroyed his home. He was honoured with 2 American Comedy Awards and has hosted Saturday Night Live (1975) 14 times.

Eugene Levy

Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy, who appeared in the American Pie series and has won multiple awards, faced the wrath of nature in the form of wildfire. His house was destroyed in the tragic Pacific Palisades fire. During his career, he won four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester

Anna Faris

Anna Faris, known for her role as Erica in the final season of the NBC sitcom Friends (2004) and Christy Plunkett in the CBS sitcom Mom (2013–2020), her house was also burnt in the wildfire.

James Woods

James Howard Woods is another notable celebrity whose house was burnt in LA fire. He has received numerous awards, including three Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag documented the terrifying experience on social media as they witnesses their home go up in flames during the Pacific Palisades fires.

Cary Elwes

The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes on Tuesday night filmed his evacuation from Malibu which was struck with the apocalyptic Palisades Fire, while driving down the Los Angeles roads.

Paris Hilton

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Paris Hilton posted on Instagram.

Billy Crystal

Actor Billy Crystal with his wife Janice, expressed deep sorrow over the loss their house they had been residing in for more than four decades, CNN reported. "Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away," he said.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller, who made his feature film debut with the independent drama Rabbit Hole (2010), also lost his home in the wildfire.

